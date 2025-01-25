CNBC Logo
    Binance CEO talks the future for crypto in 2025

    Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange that’s rapidly built itself into one of the industry’s most influential players, is making big predictions about the future of crypto. CEO Richard Teng, who took the helm from Changpeng Zhao in 2023, sat down with CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss his outlook for 2025. Teng says that with clearer regulatory frameworks under the newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump, the crypto market could hit a new all-time high this year. In this episode, we dive into how Binance is navigating the evolving landscape and what the future holds for Bitcoin and the wider industry. 00:00 - Introduction 01:01 - What 2025 holds for the crypto market 04:04 - What Trump's presidency means for crypto 09:47 - What Trump's presidency means for Binance 11:26 - Trends for institutional investors in 2025 14:25 - How the U.S. might influence global regulations 17:36 - How Binance is rebuilding trust 22:21 - Binance's plans for 2025 26:21 - Binance's stable coin plans 27:52 - Will Binance IPO? 29:24 - Is there any Binance HQ news?
    Sat, 25 Jan 2025 04:00:03 GMT

