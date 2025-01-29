Share

Chef Chad Kubanoff moved to Vietnam a decade ago — here are his favorite places to eat

American chef and content creator Chad Kubanoff moved to Vietnam a decade ago, with the intention of leaving within a year. Instead, Kubanoff fell in love with the food, culture and people — and has made Ho Chi Minh City his home. Vietnam's largest metropolis is divided into 16 urban districts,1 five rural districts, and one subordinate city,2 each with its own unique landmarks and local delights. Kubanoff's neighborhood District 7 is known for its large expat community – especially South Koreans – centered around the Phu My Hung urban area. Yet there's much more to District 7 than just Little Seoul. Kubanoff showed CNBC Travel's Downtime his favorite places to grab a bite to eat. ➡️ Dung Dung Kitchen, a stall selling sizzling steaks with eggs and pate in the morning. C14 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phú Mỹ, District 7 ➡️ New Koi Coffee, a quintessential Vietnamese cafe with wide spaces, ornate decorations and Japanese Koi carp. 571 Huỳnh Tấn Phát, Tân Thuận Đông, District 7 ➡️ Bánh hỏi thịt nướng - Ánh Tuyết, an unsuspecting street stall tucked in a corner of a traffic intersection, offering one of the best Banh Hoi Thit Nuong, or Vietnamese grilled pork and vermicelli bundles. 132 Đường Số 15, Tân Quy, District 7 ➡️ Pham Huu Lau, which sells Com Tam, a staple of the south, made with broken rice grains. You can't miss the aroma of grilled pork from this stall. 70 Phạm Hữu Lầu, Phú Mỹ, District 7 ➡️ Bia Hoi Ha Noi - Quán 134 stands out for its freshly-brewed draught beer. While this place looks like a beer garden, it has an extensive menu with some unique and eye-catching dishes. 238 Đ. Phú Thuận, Phú Thuận, District 7 Watch the video above to see what Kubanoff recommends ordering for an authentic taste of Vietnam. #CNBC #Travel #HoChiMinhCity ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Wed, 29 Jan 2025 04:00:15 GMT