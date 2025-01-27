Share

Commonwealth Secretary-General on the importance of working together

" If not us, then who? And if not now, then when? Because time is running out and we have to reverse this thing." Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says that it is only by coming together and pooling resources that we can tackle climate change. Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/ #CNBC #NBCUConverge #ClimateChange

