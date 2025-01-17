A major milestone in this energy transformation is the official launch of the 2025 licensing round set to take place at the inaugural Congo Economic & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 in March. The event will offer a platform for international and local stakeholders to explore the Republic of Congo’s vast energy opportunities. The government is keen to attract both large international oil companies (IOCs) – with the capacity to develop deepwater resources – and smaller, local firms focused on exploiting marginal fields. The licensing round is part of a broader strategy to boost the country’s oil production from 274,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd by 2027.

The Republic of Congo is developing deep and ultra-deep offshore fields, offering high-risk, high-reward opportunities. This initiative will attract capital and innovation, enabling smaller, local companies to partner with IOCs, access new technologies and reserves, and scale their operations to drive Congo’s energy transition.