CONVERGE Andy Cohen subs v2

"O ur viewers are very engaged and passionate, and they tell us exactly what they think. It is like a very quick focus group." Andy Cohen, executive producer of 'The Real Housewives,' believes social media is a big part of the shows' success - not just as a driver for viewers and buzz, but also as a way of quickly and easily finding out what the fan base wants. #NBCUConverge Learn more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 20 Jan 2025 16:30:13 GMT