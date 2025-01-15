The Ivoirien economy has performed strongly over the past decade, with GDP growth averaging 6.4 percent, inflation hovering around 2.2 percent, and a declining proportion of the population living below the national poverty line. The country has maintained macroeconomic stability despite the major shocks that have buffeted the world in recent years.

Nonetheless, structural obstacles persist, including the informal nature of employment, which has diminished but remains pervasive, thereby complicating the country’s mission to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth, broaden the tax base, and deepen the ongoing economic transformation. At the same time, the relative predominance of the cocoa sector and the concentration of industry and services in coastal zones make Côte d’Ivoire vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The economic diversification that is currently under way should help to strengthen economic resilience further.