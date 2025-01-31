Share

DeepSeek: Has a Chinese company opened a new chapter for AI?

It's not an exaggeration to say that the artificial intelligence revolution has been dominated by American companies. The likes of OpenAI and Nvidia have been fuelled by billions of dollars of investment that was deemed necessary to continue to lead the AI race. But that theory is now being questioned, following the release of the latest large language model from Chinese company DeepSeek. Reportedly built for a fraction of the cost, it seems to have comparable performance to OpenAI's models.

Fri, 31 Jan 2025 16:30:02 GMT