Drones are being used to spot building defects

The use of drones to inspect buildings for structural damage is becoming more common as they can access hard-to-reach areas quickly and safely. Senior drone pilot Kevin Chang demonstrates how they're used to identify cracks, corrosion, and other defects. But unexpected challenges can arise - like a flock of pigeons suddenly disrupting the process! Watch the full video to see how drones are transforming building inspections, as well as other drone pilot jobs in 'Most Wanted.' #CNBC

Tue, 14 Jan 2025 17:30:11 GMT