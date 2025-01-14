CNBC Logo
    Drones are being used to spot building defects

    The use of drones to inspect buildings for structural damage is becoming more common as they can access hard-to-reach areas quickly and safely. Senior drone pilot Kevin Chang demonstrates how they’re used to identify cracks, corrosion, and other defects. But unexpected challenges can arise - like a flock of pigeons suddenly disrupting the process! Watch the full video to see how drones are transforming building inspections, as well as other drone pilot jobs in 'Most Wanted.' #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Tue, 14 Jan 2025 17:30:11 GMT

