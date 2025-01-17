CNBC Logo
    Focus On: Future Minerals Forum 2025: The Year of Impact

    The Annual Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia welcomes thousands of governments, international organisations and stakeholders to dissect and discuss the future of minerals.  Under the theme ‘Year of Impact’ this platform uses this opportunity to gain perspective on industry trends, explore new innovations in this sector and to shape the path of mining minerals to secure a sustainable future. This Focus On brings you key conversation from the forum.
    Fri, 17 Jan 2025 14:01:12 GMT

