It is clear that the AI revolution strengthens the argument for investing in foundational education. Human agency in the age of AI is not fostered through coding bootcamps; it is primarily developed in pre-primary and primary school classrooms. This is where children first learn to decode text, understand numbers, and think critically. When a child learns to read with comprehension, they are not just acquiring a skill—they are building the cognitive foundation necessary to question, analyze, and influence the world around them. Similarly, when they master basic mathematics, they are establishing the mental frameworks required to understand and control technological tools—including AI—rather than merely being controlled by them.

The stakes could not be higher for Africa. With the continent poised to make the largest contribution to the global labor market due to its young and growing population (sub-Saharan Africa is expected to account for over 70% of the growth in the worldʼs working-age population by 2050), ensuring strong foundational skills becomes an economic necessity. We have observed leadership across the continent, with countries such as Rwanda and Mauritius publishing comprehensive national AI strategies and Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa showing an ever-increasing number of AI innovations with strong applications in the education sector. The African Union’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy also envisions us as leaders in technological innovation. But of course, leadership itself requires human agency: the ability to understand, question, and direct technological change rather than merely adapt to it. Understanding and mitigating AI risks, tackling the digital divide, leading the design, training, and operation of ethical AI systems which are African-centred—all ambitions laid out within our continental strategy for AI—require the highest levels of human agency, which is predicated on structured investments in foundational learning.