The Top Risks of 2025: A World in Crisis

The report identifies state-based armed conflict as the most pressing immediate global risk for 2025, with nearly 25% of respondents ranking it as their top concern. These conflicts, fueled by growing geopolitical tensions, signal a world grappling with heightened instability.

Source: World Economic Forum, Global Risks Perception Survey 2024-2025

Misinformation and disinformation, which retain their position as the top short-term societal risks for the second consecutive year, continue to undermine societal trust and governance. As these risks erode cohesion within and between nations, they compound the challenges posed by other immediate threats, such as extreme weather events, societal polarization, and cyber-espionage.