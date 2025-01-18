Share

From Street View To AI — How Google Maps Mapped The World

Google Maps is the world’s top navigation app, and in February it will turn 20 years old. It’s aiming to stay ahead using new generative AI features, and a nimbler Street View camera that will help it map at least three new countries. Street View cameras have taken billions of images and mapped millions of miles since Google co-founder Larry Page first had the idea for Maps. Now, Google Maps is available in more than 250 countries. CNBC got an exclusive look at the Street View service center and asked the head of Maps about data, privacy, traffic and AI. Chapters: 00:00 - 1:44 Introduction 1:45 - 4:11 Smaller camera, more countries 4:12- 6:45 AI enhancements 6:46 - 10:44 Data, privacy and traffic 10:45 - 15:19 Making a profit Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Matthew Soto Additional Camera: Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Google, Apple, Getty Images, Grab, Waymo

Sat, 18 Jan 2025 17:00:41 GMT