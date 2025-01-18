CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    From Street View To AI — How Google Maps Mapped The World

    Google Maps is the world’s top navigation app, and in February it will turn 20 years old. It’s aiming to stay ahead using new generative AI features, and a nimbler Street View camera that will help it map at least three new countries. Street View cameras have taken billions of images and mapped millions of miles since Google co-founder Larry Page first had the idea for Maps. Now, Google Maps is available in more than 250 countries. CNBC got an exclusive look at the Street View service center and asked the head of Maps about data, privacy, traffic and AI. Chapters: 00:00 - 1:44 Introduction 1:45 - 4:11 Smaller camera, more countries 4:12- 6:45 AI enhancements 6:46 - 10:44 Data, privacy and traffic 10:45 - 15:19 Making a profit Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Matthew Soto Additional Camera: Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Google, Apple, Getty Images, Grab, Waymo
    Sat, 18 Jan 2025 17:00:41 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top