Cocoa prices have hit record highs over the past year because of poor crops in the world’s two biggest producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana. While West Africa has seen some rebound this 2024/25 crop season, markets still expect potential supply disruptions.

Ghana’s marketing board Cocobod switched from a three-decade-old marketing model to a new system this season where global traders and buyers are largely responsible for financing and bringing in much of the cocoa crop. They are then reimbursed when Cocobod pays for the beans.