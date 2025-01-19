Share

How Bluesky Grew From A Twitter Side Project To An X Competitor

Not many people had heard of Bluesky when the Twitter side project made its debut as a separate company in 2021. The decentralized social media platform initially flew under the radar, but user numbers skyrocketed after the U.S. election in November. This was largely because many of X’s users fled to Bluesky, as they were unhappy with some of the changes that Elon Musk made to Twitter after he acquired it in 2022 and later renamed it X. Bluesky now has over 27 million users, but whether it can continue its rapid growth and compete with the likes of Musk’s X and Meta and Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads remains to be seen. Chapters: 00:00 - 2:00 Introduction 2:01 - 3:15 Twitter’s hatchling 3:16 - 7:51 Power to the people 7:52 - 10:01 Bluesky takes off 10:02 - 13:37 What’s next? Produced and Shot by: Magdalena Petrova Edited by: Amy Marino Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Editorial Support: Salvador Rodriguez Additional Footage: Getty Images, Bluesky

