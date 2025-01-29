CNBC Logo
    How Bluesky, Twitter’s onetime side project, is challenging Elon Musk’s X

    Bluesky got an influx of new users following the U.S. election, largely from individuals looking to flee X. The social medial platform now has over 28 million users. Bluesky is the brainchild of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who conceived it as a side project inside Twitter in 2019. Bluesky, which is no longer affiliated with Dorsey, is now its own company, but whether it can continue its rapid growth and compete with the likes of Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads remains to be seen. Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/Kbk1QyS0B_0
    Wed, 29 Jan 2025 17:00:21 GMT

