CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How China’s New AI Model DeepSeek Is Threatening U.S. Dominance

    A little-known AI lab out of China has ignited panic throughout Silicon Valley after releasing AI models that can outperform America’s best despite being built more cheaply and with less-powerful chips. DeepSeek, as the lab is called, unveiled a free, open-source large-language model in late December that it says took only two months and less than $6 million to build. The new developments have raised alarms on whether America’s global lead in artificial intelligence is shrinking and called into question big tech’s massive spend on building AI models and data centers. In a set of third-party benchmark tests, DeepSeek’s model outperformed Meta’s Llama 3.1, OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 3.5 in accuracy ranging from complex problem-solving to math and coding. CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa has the story. This video also includes Bosa’s full interview with Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas. Chapters: 00:00 - 00:47 Introduction 00:47 - 5:33 DeepSeek’s triumph 5:34 - 10:53 America undermined 10:54 - 15:04 Necessity is the mother of invention 15:05 - 40:16 Full interview with Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Matt Soto Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 24 Jan 2025 17:00:42 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top