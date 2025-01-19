CNBC Logo
    How drones are being used for life saving missions

    Drone pilots playing a crucial role in a variety of fields, from construction to defense. They can even save lives. Ng Aik Thong, Chief Technology Officer at NECT Engineering, has led over 20 rescue missions, using drones to locate missing persons in remote areas. He showed us how drones are deployed in real-life search-and-rescue operations, helping to pinpoint people quickly and efficiently. Watch the full video to see how drone technology is making life-saving missions faster and more precise, as well as functions in 'Most Wanted' at the linked video. #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #Drones ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sun, 19 Jan 2025 20:30:05 GMT

