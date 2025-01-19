Share

How drones are being used for life saving missions

Drone pilots playing a crucial role in a variety of fields, from construction to defense. They can even save lives. Ng Aik Thong, Chief Technology Officer at NECT Engineering, has led over 20 rescue missions, using drones to locate missing persons in remote areas. He showed us how drones are deployed in real-life search-and-rescue operations, helping to pinpoint people quickly and efficiently. Watch the full video to see how drone technology is making life-saving missions faster and more precise, as well as functions in 'Most Wanted' at the linked video.

Sun, 19 Jan 2025 20:30:05 GMT