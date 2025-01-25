CNBC Logo
    How Firefighting Planes And Helicopters Are Battling The LA Fires

    Due to raging Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, the Los Angeles area has been hit with one of the worst fires in U.S. history. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, has more than 60 fixed-wing and rotor-wing firefighting aircraft, which it calls the largest civil fleet of its kind. Despite CalFire having the biggest fleet, private companies like Bridger Aerospace, 10 Tanker and Erickson Aero Tanker are contracted to bring in additional planes if needed. The aerial fleet working around the clock in L.A. included helicopters, tactical aircraft, super scoopers and tankers. These specially built aircraft vary in size and play different roles. Some of the tankers are retrofitted commercial planes that once flew passengers and have been converted to drop fire retardant and water from the air. CNBC explores how airplanes battle wildfires. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:28 Aerial fleet 4:56 How it works 7:27 Challenges 8:17 Increasing risk of fires Produced and Edited by Erin Black Animation by Mithra Krishnan Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Additional Reporting Leslie Josephs
    Sat, 25 Jan 2025 17:00:02 GMT

