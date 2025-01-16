CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How The Gold Boom Is Fueling A Rise In Illegal Gold Mining In Africa

    In Africa tens of billions of dollars of gold are illegally smuggled out each year. Ghana, one of Africa’s top gold producers, has seen the impact of that illegal mining. While the vast majority of world’s gold comes from large mining companies like Newmont, Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle, gold is also a source of income for millions of small artisanal miners, a source of revenue for many African governments and the cause of human rights violations and environmental degradation. And gold prices are surging. In January 2024 spot gold rose to more than $2,600 an ounce. U.S. gold futures have seen similar levels. One reason for that growth, in difficult economic and geopolitical times, investors bet on gold for its ability to store value. So what do investors need to know about how gold is sourced, and will the price continue to soar? We traveled to Ghana to find out what impact illegal mining is having in Africa? Chapters: 0:00-3:05 Introduction 2:11-5:34 Chapter 1 - Ghana's gold boom 5:35-8:14 Chapter 2 - Global gold market 8:15-10:57 Chapter 3 - Sourcing gold Correspondent: Zinhle Essamuah Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Produced and Shot by: Arleen Aguasvivas Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Producer: Comfort Woode
    Thu, 16 Jan 2025 17:00:09 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top