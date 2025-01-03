CNBC Logo
    How Vuori Is Taking On Lululemon And Alo Yoga

    Southern California-based athleisure brand Vuori has quickly made a name for itself in a saturated industry largely dominated by Lululemon and private Alo Yoga. In 2021, the company raised $400 million from Japanese SoftBank, the largest investment round by any private apparel brand at the time. In November 2024, it landed another investment round for $825 million bringing its valuation to $5.5 billion. The company will likely complete an IPO in the near future. The question is, can it keep the momentum and eventually take over giants like Lululemon? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:15 Chapter 1. Yet another athleisure company 5:12 Chapter 2. A laser-focused strategy 7: 45 Chapter 3. Growing pains Produced, Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Animation: Midnight Snacks Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support by: Gabrielle Fonrouge Additional Camera: Ryan Baker Additional Editing by: Marc Ganley Additional Footage: Vuori, Getty Images, AP Images, TikTok Additional Sources: FactSet
    Fri, 03 Jan 2025 17:00:37 GMT

