    Inside Amsterdam’s game-changing stadium

    When it comes to arenas, they are often thought of as purely functional: a music venue, an expo, or a place where athletes go head to head and where rivalry is encouraged. But what if there was more to these places? What if they could also lead new innovations? That’s exactly what the Johan Cruijff ArenA did on August 11, 2024, when its home soccer team Ajax hosted rivals SC Heerenveen in a game that ran entirely on renewable energy. By using the venue’s solar panels to power two super batteries and a wind turbine; the stadium lights, escalators, beer taps, and the lighting in the players' tunnels were all powered by clean energy. “We try to not only be more sustainable as a total arena, but also try to educate our supporters” says Tanja Dik, CEO of the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The stadium’s long term goal is to achieve net positive by 2030, not just for football matches, but for concerts and other events too. By collaborating with various partners including AFC Ajax and the City of Amsterdam, the Johan Cruijff ArenA has created a green ecosystem. Find out how by watching the linked video. #CNBC #SmartStadium #SustainableEvents ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 10 Jan 2025 16:30:14 GMT

