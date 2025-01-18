CNBC Logo
    Inside the Dyson research lab working with robots

    Dyson is known for its innovative home appliances, but now they’re pushing the boundaries with robotics. Sean Sabastian, Dyson’s Robotics Research Manager, shows us how their robotic arm is learning to tidy up. Using visual mapping and text prompts, the robot can recognize and understand its environment to perform tasks - just like teaching a child to follow instructions. Watch the full video to see how Dyson is bringing this cutting-edge technology to life, as well as other robotics jobs in 'Most Wanted' at the linked video #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #RoboticsEngineer ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sat, 18 Jan 2025 21:30:00 GMT

