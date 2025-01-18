Share

Inside the Dyson research lab working with robots

Dyson is known for its innovative home appliances, but now they're pushing the boundaries with robotics. Sean Sabastian, Dyson's Robotics Research Manager, shows us how their robotic arm is learning to tidy up. Using visual mapping and text prompts, the robot can recognize and understand its environment to perform tasks - just like teaching a child to follow instructions. Watch the full video to see how Dyson is bringing this cutting-edge technology to life, as well as other robotics jobs in 'Most Wanted' at the linked video #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #RoboticsEngineer

Sat, 18 Jan 2025 21:30:00 GMT