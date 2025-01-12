Share

Inside the Singapore smart factory assembling Hyundai’s IONIQ 6

Most car factories rely on traditional assembly lines, but Hyundai’s smart factory is changing the game. Senior Robotics Engineer Kelvin Ching leads a team using robots to assemble the IONIQ 6. From autonomous mobile robots moving parts to larger machines putting the wheels together, this cell-based system is a step away from conventional manufacturing methods. Discover how the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore is revolutionizing car manufacturing by watching the related video. #CNBC #Robotics #Singapore ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sun, 12 Jan 2025 11:30:27 GMT