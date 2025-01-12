CNBC Logo
    Inside the Singapore smart factory assembling Hyundai’s IONIQ 6

    Most car factories rely on traditional assembly lines, but Hyundai's smart factory is changing the game. Senior Robotics Engineer Kelvin Ching leads a team using robots to assemble the IONIQ 6. From autonomous mobile robots moving parts to larger machines putting the wheels together, this cell-based system is a step away from conventional manufacturing methods. Discover how the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore is revolutionizing car manufacturing by watching the related video.
    Sun, 12 Jan 2025 11:30:27 GMT

