Is It Possible For Trump To Actually Buy Greenland?

President Trump has reiterated his desire to take Greenland, this time refusing to rule out the possibility of using military or economic coercion to achieve his goals. It’s an idea he’s been pushing since 2019 when he first suggested purchasing the island from Denmark. However, the United States isn’t the only country with an eye on the region. In 2018, a Chinese state-owned company bid roughly $550 million to expand two airports in Greenland, but efforts from the Pentagon forced it to back out. Meanwhile, Russia has been reopening old Soviet military bases across the Arctic since 2015, including Nagurskoye, located just 600 miles off the northern coast of Greenland. So how did this island with a population of just 56,000 and an ice sheet covering about 80% of the territory gain such geopolitical significance? And why is President Trump so eager to acquire it? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:31 Location 4:34 Resources 7:29 Possibility of acquisition Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Lisa Setyon Animation: Christina Locopo, Mithra Krishnan Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 26 Jan 2025 17:00:25 GMT