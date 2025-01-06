Share

Mark Tewksbury on his decision to become one of the first openly gay Olympic champions

"I thought a lot about what I would lose but I never thought about what I would gain." Olympic champion swimmer and VP of the Canadian Olympic Committee Mark Tewksbury reflects on the "difficult decision" he made to become one of the first openly gay Olympic champions and how that changed his life and career. #NBCUConverge Learn more: https://cnbc.com/converge

Mon, 06 Jan 2025 16:30:14 GMT