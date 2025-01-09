Share

NGX All Share Index up 0.80%

The NGX All Share Index gained 0.80 per cent to close the trading day. Last year, the Nigerian stock market closed with an impressive 37.7 per cent gain. Meanwhile, the BRVM gained 29 per cent, but the best performing index in West Africa was the Ghana Stock Exchange with the GSE Composite index ending the year with a gain of 56 per cent. What can we expect from equities this year? Muktar Mohammed, Analyst, Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more on the market outlook.

Thu, 09 Jan 2025 13:44:45 GMT