The telecoms regulator last week approved the increase in mobile tariffs, the first such hike in more than a decade, bowing to pressure from operators struggling with surging costs amid high inflation and currency devaluation.

In a meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) late on Wednesday, union leaders called the increase “insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct assault” on citizens already grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation caused by reforms instituted by President Bola Tinubu.