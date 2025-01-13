CNBC Logo
    Nissan Is Fighting To Survive But Its Future Looks Grim

    Nissan’s pending merger talks with its archrival Honda may give be its best shot at surviving. The third largest Japanese automaker by volume is struggling in multiple regions around the world, including the US and China. Cheaper, fresher alternatives are pushing it out of developing markets, while US dealerships day they are plagued with stale product and troubles around service and counterproductive sales incentives. Merging with Honda would create the third largest automaker in the world and give the combined company US market share comparable to Toyota and the Hyundai Motor Group. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:57 Introduction – Why Nissan is in deep trouble 02:06 Chapter 1 – Troubling Times 06:49 Chapter 2 – Losing to China 09:18 Chapter 3 – The American market 12:09 Chapter 4 – The rescue plan Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai
    Mon, 13 Jan 2025 17:00:43 GMT

