Protesters block the road to Davos

Traffic on the road to Davos, Switzerland was brought to a halt for more than an hour on Sunday afternoon, as a small group of peaceful protesters blocked the path for delegates on the way to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. CNBC's Steve Sedgwick was in one of the vehicles stuck in traffic and spoke to one of the group's representatives about their motivations. The protesters were eventually lifted one-by-one police and removed from the road, allowing traffic to get through again. Protests are a familiar site at the event, due to the high-profile world and business leaders in attendance, though sentiment has taken a worse turn in recent years as billionaire wealth continues to surge.

Mon, 20 Jan 2025 08:43:39 GMT