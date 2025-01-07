CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Robots and surgeons are partnering up to save lives

    Robots have transformed the way people work across multiple industries, but one that might not immediately come to mind is medical surgery. Chong Yew Lam has been a urologist for 16 years and is a senior consultant for the urology department at Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He uses a surgical robotic system called ‘da Vinci’ to help him perform complex surgeries in a minimally invasive way. Find out more about how the robot works and where else a career in robotic engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the linked video. #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #RoboticsEngineering ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Tue, 07 Jan 2025 16:30:16 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top