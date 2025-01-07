Share

Robots and surgeons are partnering up to save lives

Robots have transformed the way people work across multiple industries, but one that might not immediately come to mind is medical surgery. Chong Yew Lam has been a urologist for 16 years and is a senior consultant for the urology department at Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He uses a surgical robotic system called 'da Vinci' to help him perform complex surgeries in a minimally invasive way. Find out more about how the robot works and where else a career in robotic engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the linked video.

Tue, 07 Jan 2025 16:30:16 GMT