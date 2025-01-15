BELFAST – During the US presidential campaign, Donald Trump pledged to make de-dollarization – efforts to reduce global reliance on the greenback – too costly to contemplate, vowing to impose 100% tariffs on countries that shun the currency. But such a move, part of a broader tariff agenda that the president-elect seems determined to enact, would do little to stop the dollar’s demise.

The greenback remains the most important means of exchange and effective store of value, making it the preferred currency for international trade and finance, as well as for foreign-exchange reserves held by central banks to ensure a steady supply of imports and insure against currency crises and macroeconomic instability. But as the world’s economic center of gravity shifts east, de-dollarization is accelerating.