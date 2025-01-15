With Africa’s energy demand expected to more than double by 2040, investment in sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy is paramount to driving economic and social development. The continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with increasing populations and rapid urbanization creating unprecedented demand for energy solutions. While Africa possesses vast renewable energy potential, it still requires substantial investment to unlock these resources and bring them to market, especially in solar, wind, and hydropower projects. By tapping into this emerging market, investors can participate in transformative projects that promise both financial returns and essential service delivery to millions across the continent.

A highlight of the 2025 event will be the newly introduced Projects Dealroom, an exclusive, focused space designed to facilitate access to project development opportunities. Here, investors, developers, and financiers will have the unique opportunity to engage in targeted discussions, review investment-ready projects, and build strategic partnerships. From large-scale renewable ventures to innovative electrification initiatives, the Projects Dealroom will offer a curated selection of high-impact opportunities that align with Africa’s push toward a more resilient, green energy future.