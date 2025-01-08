Share

What Happens If Trump Dismantles The Department Of Education?

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the elimination of the federal Department of Education. Where someone lands on this issue may come down to whether they believe regulation from the federal government is onerous on state governments or if regulation serves as protection to children. Watch the video above to learn more about why policy experts characterize this debate over the department as “symbolic” and what a Trump presidency means for the future of education in the U.S. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:23 Opposition to the department 5:25 What the Education Department does 8:36 A different vision for education 10:47 K-12 education 13:07 Impact on student loans Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Lisa Setyon Editorial Support: Juhohn Lee Archival Support: Alana Cooley Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images

Wed, 08 Jan 2025 17:00:45 GMT