CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    What Happens When Home Insurance Companies Run Out Of Cash

    Historically destructive wildfires ripped through Southern California this month, leaving more than 16,000 structures destroyed and insurers facing $40 billion in payouts. The disaster's compounds an already dire situation for California's insurance market after multiple home insurers limited underwriting or pulled out of the state all together. Now, California joins a growing list of states, including Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, who are facing a shrinking home insurer pool. Chapters: 0:00-2:32 Introduction 2:32-5:31 The Los Angeles fires 5:31-9:05 Rising costs 9:05-11:15 Higher rates Produced by: Devan Burris Camera: Andrew Evers Edited by: Darren Geeter Senior Director: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:00:54 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top