Share

What it’s like to be a first-person-view drone pilot

When most people think of flying a drone, they imagine using a monitor and a remote control. But there’s another way: flying with first-person-view (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicles. Tong Cheuk Fung specializes in this more hands-on approach, giving pilots a first-person view of the flight. “Wearing goggles, gives you a more immersive experience where you can make judgments a lot more accurately,” he said. Find out more about where else a career in drone piloting could take you by watching the full episode of 'Most Wanted' at the link in bio. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sat, 11 Jan 2025 11:30:14 GMT