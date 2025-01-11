CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    What it’s like to be a first-person-view drone pilot

    When most people think of flying a drone, they imagine using a monitor and a remote control. But there’s another way: flying with first-person-view (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicles. Tong Cheuk Fung specializes in this more hands-on approach, giving pilots a first-person view of the flight. “Wearing goggles, gives you a more immersive experience where you can make judgments a lot more accurately,” he said. Find out more about where else a career in drone piloting could take you by watching the full episode of 'Most Wanted' at the link in bio. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sat, 11 Jan 2025 11:30:14 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top