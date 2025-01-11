Share

What Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan Means For The U.S. Economy

According to the latest estimates, approximately 11.7 million undocumented immigrants currently reside in the United States, which amounts to roughly 3.5% of the total U.S. population. The United States has more international migrants than any other country in the world, surpassing the total of the next four countries combined. But in recent years, the United States has not deported more than half a million immigrants with a formal removal order in a single fiscal year. If President Trump follows through on his promise of deporting all undocumented immigrants over his four-year term, the country could see a deportation operation on an unprecedented scale. So how exactly will the mass deportation be carried out? And what impact will it have on the U.S. economy? Chapters: 1:13 Case against 4:40 Case for 6:35 Logistics and challenges Produced by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Editorial Support: Carlos Waters Additional Footage: Getty Images

