Share

Why Americans Can’t Find Starter Homes

Starter homes are typically modest in price and under 1,400 square feet. These units accounted for 40% of new residential construction in 1982, and just 9% in 2023. Economists say starter homes are disappearing as home builders contend with rising costs for land, labor and materials while navigating increasingly thick layers of regulation. As a result, many new homes are for high-end buyers in more remote locations. Meanwhile, the age of the first-time buyer rose to 38 from age 29 in 1981. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:00 Chapter 1 - Inventory 03:20 Chapter 2 - Housing markets 06:03 Chapter 3 - Finances 09:18 Chapter 4 - Regulation Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Graphics: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Additional footage: Getty Images, Congress Additional sources: Bankrate, Congress for the New Urbanism, Congressional Research Service, Construction Coverage, MMG, Redfin, Reuters, Texas Office of Public Insurance Council, Urban Institute, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Sun, 12 Jan 2025 17:00:56 GMT