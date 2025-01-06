CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Chrysler Has Nearly Disappeared

    The Chrysler name was once one of the most recognizable in the American automotive industry. A bankruptcy and two mergers later, it is just a tiny brand some fear will face extinction. Its lineup has been whittled down to two models of one vehicle – a minivan. But its brand CEO, Christine Feuell, says Chrysler is here to stay and more vehicles are coming soon. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:49 Chapter 1 – A struggling icon 06:25 Chapter 2 – A bold automaker 09:22 Chapter 3 – What could come next Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Christian Nunley Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Post Production Support: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Stellantis
    Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:00:38 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top