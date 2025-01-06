Share

Why Chrysler Has Nearly Disappeared

The Chrysler name was once one of the most recognizable in the American automotive industry. A bankruptcy and two mergers later, it is just a tiny brand some fear will face extinction. Its lineup has been whittled down to two models of one vehicle – a minivan. But its brand CEO, Christine Feuell, says Chrysler is here to stay and more vehicles are coming soon. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:49 Chapter 1 – A struggling icon 06:25 Chapter 2 – A bold automaker 09:22 Chapter 3 – What could come next Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Christian Nunley Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Post Production Support: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Stellantis

Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:00:38 GMT