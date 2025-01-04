CNBC Logo
    Why Food Prices Are Still So High In The U.S.

    As inflation cools considerably, prices for items like gasoline, used cars and energy have all declined accordingly. But food prices continue to outpace inflation, increasing by 28% since 2019. 86% of consumers reported feeling frustrated with rising grocery prices, and over a third said they have resorted to buying fewer items to save money. Despite campaigning on grocery prices, President-elect Trump also acknowledged it might be ‘hard’ to bring down grocery prices. So why are food prices still so high? And can anything be done to bring the cost down? Chapters: 1:56 Cost pass-through 4:25 Price gouging 6:46 Consumer impact 9:04 Solutions Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Erin Black Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Production: Charlotte Morabito Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Sat, 04 Jan 2025 17:00:04 GMT

