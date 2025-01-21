Share

Why U.S. Tech Companies Struggle To Replicate China’s WeChat ‘Super App’ Model

Studies have shown Americans use an average of 46 mobile apps each month to complete a variety of everyday tasks. Now imagine if you could combine all of those programs into a single, standalone app. A one-stop shop to socialize with friends, order food, pay rent, or even consult with a doctor – colloquially known as the ‘super app’. While super apps have flourished in Asia, their adoption in Western markets, including the U.S., has been slower due to a variety of reasons. But things may be starting to change, as more and more tech companies have set their sights on bringing the super app model to the U.S. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 01:50 Rise of the ‘everything app’ 05:20 ‘Super app’ ambitions in the U.S. 07:01 Challenges to ‘super app’ adoption 09:00 What’s next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Graphics by: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Managing Producer: Anuz Thapa Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 17:00:31 GMT