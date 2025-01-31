CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Zyn Pouches Have Taken Off In The U.S.

    The largest tobacco company in the world, Philip Morris International, acquired Zyn manufacturer Swedish Match in 2022 for $16 billion. It was part of an effort to pivot to smoke-free products. In 2024, the company announced over $800 million worth of investments to increase the production of Zyn in the U.S. The pouches have captured over 70% of the American nicotine pouch market, which has been growing exponentially over the past five years. Watch the video to learn about the rise of Zyn. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:50 Chapter 1: The rise of Zyn 5:20 Chapter 2: Cultural impact 8:10 Chapter 3: Health and regulation Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Production Support by: Kaan Oguz, Christine Kim Editorial Support by: Brandon Gomez Additional Footage: Getty, Swedish Match
    Fri, 31 Jan 2025 17:00:32 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top