Why Zyn Pouches Have Taken Off In The U.S.

The largest tobacco company in the world, Philip Morris International, acquired Zyn manufacturer Swedish Match in 2022 for $16 billion. It was part of an effort to pivot to smoke-free products. In 2024, the company announced over $800 million worth of investments to increase the production of Zyn in the U.S. The pouches have captured over 70% of the American nicotine pouch market, which has been growing exponentially over the past five years. Watch the video to learn about the rise of Zyn. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:50 Chapter 1: The rise of Zyn 5:20 Chapter 2: Cultural impact 8:10 Chapter 3: Health and regulation Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Production Support by: Kaan Oguz, Christine Kim Editorial Support by: Brandon Gomez Additional Footage: Getty, Swedish Match

Fri, 31 Jan 2025 17:00:32 GMT