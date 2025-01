Share

Will FY’24 earnings release sustain equities bull run?

More earnings release continue to trickle in as investors eye the month of February to decide on their next action. This week, Total Energies and Aradel Holdings are among the latest tickers recording over a 100 per cent growth in profit in the full year 2024. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers, key performance drivers and expected stock price movements.

Wed, 29 Jan 2025 14:21:54 GMT