CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Yacht-racing competition SailGP has two podiums — one for sport and one for the planet

    An international yacht-racing competition, featuring teams competing in high-tech foiling catamarans across a season of multiple grand prix events, is on a mission to revolutionize sailing. ➡️ Launched in 2018, SailGP has a bold ambition to change the face of sailing by combining cutting-edge technology with skills and athleticism. ➡️ But SailGP isn't just innovating the racing, the event has developed the Impact League, a separate podium "for the planet" which prioritizes sustainability and inclusion. Find out more by watching the linked video. #CNBC #NBCUConverge #SailGP ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 17 Jan 2025 16:30:08 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top