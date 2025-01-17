Share

Yacht-racing competition SailGP has two podiums — one for sport and one for the planet

An international yacht-racing competition, featuring teams competing in high-tech foiling catamarans across a season of multiple grand prix events, is on a mission to revolutionize sailing. ➡️ Launched in 2018, SailGP has a bold ambition to change the face of sailing by combining cutting-edge technology with skills and athleticism. ➡️ But SailGP isn't just innovating the racing, the event has developed the Impact League, a separate podium "for the planet" which prioritizes sustainability and inclusion. Find out more by watching the linked video. #CNBC #NBCUConverge #SailGP

