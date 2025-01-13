Share

Yoshua Bengio on the impact of AI

"These machines cost billions to be built and trained. Very few organizations and countries will be able to do it." Founder and Scientific Director of the Mila-Quebec Institute Professor Yoshua Bengio explains how the development of AI will effect not just technology, but economic, political and even military power in the near future. #NBCUConverge Learn more: https://cnbc.com/converge

Mon, 13 Jan 2025 16:30:18 GMT