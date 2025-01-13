The source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the UK-headquartered bank, which is currently looking to sell its wealth and retail banking businesses in Zambia, was facing “enforcement action” for two breaches of SEC rules following a months-long investigation.

The first was that it had failed to disclose “material information” about the bonds it sold in March 2022. Those bonds, issued by state-backed Chinese developer Sino-Ocean, defaulted just over a year later and are now, like many in the sector, almost worthless.