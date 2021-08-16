Crypto market tops $2 trillion for the first time in nearly 3 months as bitcoin rallies

Dado Ruvic | Reuters Bitcoin topped $48,000 over the weekend, its highest level since mid-May but pared some of those gains on Monday.

On Saturday, the digital coin hit $48,126.47, its highest level since May 17, according to Coindesk data. Around 2:49 a.m. ET on Monday, bitcoin was trading at $47,442.40 The bitcoin recovery comes after it sold off heavily in June and July, even dropping below $30,000 following a record high of over $64,000 in April. “I do believe this (bitcoin’s rise) is the result of massive accumulation” when bitcoin was trading around $29,000 to $30,000, according to Vijay Ayyar, head of business development at cryptocurrency exchange Luno.

Bitcoin’s rise helped push the value of the entire cryptocurrency market above $2 trillion on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, according to data from CoinMarketCap which tracks the prices of digital coins. The crypto market has faced a number of headwinds over the summer. One of the biggest was the renewed regulatory scrutiny on the industry from authorities in China which has forced bitcoin mining operations to shut down and move elsewhere. That was one of the biggest reasons for bitcoin dropping below the $30,000 level. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed a massive infrastructure bill last week without any of the proposed amendments on crypto tax reporting that had delayed its passage. That was seen as a blow for the crypto community, but some said it showed the U.S. government was taking the industry seriously.

These “fundamental regulatory roadblocks” have “clipped the market’s wings” in the near term, said Jehan Chu, founder of cryptocurrency-focused venture capital and trading firm Kenetic Capital. He said that while bitcoin may surge to $55,000, investors should expect a “significant pullback to sub-$30k levels, resetting the stage for a long steady march” to $100,000 in 2022. More negative news came this month after hackers stole $600 million in one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists in history. But in a bizarre turn of the events, the hackers eventually returned nearly all of the stolen money.