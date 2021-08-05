Nigeria picks international banks for eurobond issue to finance deficit

ABUJA, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The Nigerian government on Wednesday picked JPMorgan, Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners on a forthcoming eurobond issue, the country’s debt office said.

The eurobonds are aimed at raising funds for external borrowing of 2.343 trillion naira earmarked in the 2021 spending plan to partly finance the government’s deficit, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

“Whilst the government expects a successful outing, it will be mindful of costs and risks in terms of tenor and pricing in determining the amount of eurobonds to issue,” the DMO said.

The DMO said proceeds from the bond sale will be used to fund various projects in the budget with the resultant inflow of foreign exchange into the country which will boost Nigeria’s dollar reserves and support the naira currency.