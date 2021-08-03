Rwanda raises $620 million through a 10-year Eurobond

KIGALI, Aug 3 (Reuters) – Rwanda raised $620 million through a 10-year Eurobond, the finance ministry said late on Monday, part of which will go towards retiring an outstanding dollar bond.

Like global economies, the East African nation has experienced a surge in public debt in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, which hit revenues and forced the government to borrow more.

Read more: Nigeria short lists banks for Eurobond sale

Total debt climbed by 13% last year, driving the overall level to 71% of GDP, which is expected to jump to 79.7% at the end of this year, the finance ministry said in May.

Still, investors piled into the latest issue, offering $1.6 billion in total. The eventual interest rate for the bond was 5.5%, the ministry said.