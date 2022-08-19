Entrepreneurship is addictive – Boye Balogun

Nigerian entrepreneur Boye Balogun People often underestimate how addictive the entrepreneurial process can be. There is a particular thrill to starting up and growing a business that has the person with an entrepreneurial bent coming back for more. This has been the experience of Nigerian entrepreneur Boye Balogun.

Growing up in London, Balogun had a thriving career the corporate world before he decided to take the plunge and start his own business in Nigeria. Being too early to market, the first venture did not succeed. But the bug had bitten, and his interest lay with emerging markets. In the latest media inspired episode of CNBC Africa’s Entrepreneurial Edge, the Founder and CEO of FutureTech Media spoke to Tania Habimana, about his journey. FutureTech Media is one of several of his businesses, and it currently has operations in Africa, Dubai and Singapore. “What I didn’t realize was the confidence you get from running your own business was just so attractive to recruiters and I landed a job within a week and that trajectory has really helped me in terms of confidence but also in terms of looking back at the continent and thinking to myself something is here,” he told Tania.