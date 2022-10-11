Lesotho populist party wins most seats in election, falls short of majority

MASERU, Oct 10 (Reuters) – A Lesotho party led by a diamond magnate won the most seats in last week’s election,butfell short of an overall majority, the election commission said on Monday, raising the prospect of more political gridlock.

The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party emerged as the single biggest party with 56 seats, but now needs to court other groups to control the southern African mountain kingdom’s 120-member parliament.

Should RFP, formed by wealthy businessman Sam Matekane in March, secure control of a majority in parliament through coalitions, it would pave the way for the first change in government there in more than five years.

Lesotho has been marred by years of political instability under the current governing party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC), which has run the country of 2.14 million people since 2017. Divisions within the party have given it two prime ministers over that time. Read full story